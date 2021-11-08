Question about cloning and Windows install.

My computer isn't supported by windows 11. If I buy a 2nd hard drive of equal size. Clone my currant windows 10 install and unplug the old hard drive. Upgrade to windows 11 on new hard drive. Can I always just go back to old windows 10 hard drive if Microsoft decides not to do updates on my windows 11 install? Also I have Microsoft office installed. Not sure if that makes a difference? I tried searching this but there is too much to take into account. Not sure if I am overlooking something.

It would be nice to try windows 11 and have a old spare hard drive with a backup of everything if that is possible.