Question About Cell Capacity in Laptop's Battery

Hello,



I have an old Dell Latitude E6420 laptop which is running Windows 10 and is still good for office use.

It's original battery is so worn out that it was good to run for 1 minute from full charge but recently

it stopped charging.



I was wondering whether I should be buying a new one with either 6 or 9 cells. Does one with 9 cells

has more "endurance"? That is does it take longer to wear out by being constantly plugged in when laptop

is plugged to AC source?



The difference in price is 9 cell original is 43% more expensive than 6 cell battery.

Maybe I should by compatible 6 or 9 cell battery? Both at same price strangely...