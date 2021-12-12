Question About Cell Capacity in Laptop's Battery

Boris_yo

Oct 22, 2011
Hello,

I have an old Dell Latitude E6420 laptop which is running Windows 10 and is still good for office use.
It's original battery is so worn out that it was good to run for 1 minute from full charge but recently
it stopped charging.

I was wondering whether I should be buying a new one with either 6 or 9 cells. Does one with 9 cells
has more "endurance"? That is does it take longer to wear out by being constantly plugged in when laptop
is plugged to AC source?

The difference in price is 9 cell original is 43% more expensive than 6 cell battery.
Maybe I should by compatible 6 or 9 cell battery? Both at same price strangely...
 
Kiriakos-GR

Nov 21, 2021
Few months ago I did restore an ASUS-X52JU, it was heavily misused by it previews owner, he was not willing to pay the bill either, so all previously damaged parts to be replaced.
I decided to absorb all costs and keep the laptop for me.

At laptop batteries, all that mater is if the battery pack, this will have inside fresh battery cells, or not.
Here is my adventure in detail.
https://www.ittsb.eu/forum/index.php?topic=1656.0
 
