Question about battery replacement on APC's SMTL1000RM2UC

Trying to get a short depth UPS for my rack.
Can anyone buy and replace the battery on APC's SMTL1000RM2UC?
Documentation on APC's website says: User-replaceable batteries - Increases availability by allowing a trained user to perform upgrades and replacements of the batteries reducing Mean Time to Repair (MTTR)
Not sure what they mean by "trained user"?
Can anyone buy and replace the battery on APC's SMTL1000RM2UC?
Documentation on APC's website says: User-replaceable batteries - Increases availability by allowing a trained user to perform upgrades and replacements of the batteries reducing Mean Time to Repair (MTTR)
Not sure what they mean by "trained user"?