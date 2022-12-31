Question about battery replacement on APC's SMTL1000RM2UC

A

amrogers3

Gawd
Joined
Nov 7, 2010
Messages
634
Trying to get a short depth UPS for my rack.

Can anyone buy and replace the battery on APC's SMTL1000RM2UC?

Documentation on APC's website says: User-replaceable batteries - Increases availability by allowing a trained user to perform upgrades and replacements of the batteries reducing Mean Time to Repair (MTTR)

Not sure what they mean by "trained user"?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top