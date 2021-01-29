Question about an old 1080TI and 11 gig

Surprise, I couldn't find a 3070 $499.00 at BestBuy. I grabbed a used 1080TI FE. How did the argument about the usability of having 11 gig onboard work out in the long run. I am thinking about the current 3070s with 8 gig DDR6 vs the ancient 1080TI with DDR5 and 11 gig. Obviously no direct competition but will the 11 gig help at all? I am just going to do basic OC with MSI afterburner with conservative OC. I will be running a 4K TV with HDMI 2.1 as I can't afford a big enough real monitor to compensate for my lousy eyesight.