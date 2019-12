Oculus Link had me second guessing going with the Quest over the Rift S quite a bit. But the one big downside to the Quest is it is very front heavy and uncomfortable for extended periods of playing (I had uncomfortable pressure on the front of my cheeks after about 30 minutes). Shoving all this extra hardware and especially the battery into the front is far from ideal. Sure you can blow another $100+ for different straps to make it a bit more comfortable but then your $400 VR headset just became 25%+ more expensive.



I’m hoping the Quest 2 or whatever the successor will be called has the battery in the back to counter balance the headset better. Until then, comfort reigns supreme and I’m enjoying my Rift S for PCVR.

