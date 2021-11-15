Quest 2 usb c problems

Hey guys a couple of things 1 so my headset is not charging from my c port is it my mother board causing a problem? Also sorry to ask i know i should of done some homes work first but too late now!! So i am just a flight sim user thats it i had the rift s which was fine it worked great i got a 2080ti card and had not one issue, i thought it was going to get better with the new quest but i am having a few issues besides the charging, the video is terrible and i had to turn everything down in flight sim just to get it to move but then the pic is horrible !! also the link cable keep cutting out and i got to restart everything ? even without the cable its not running right is it the quest is not as good for flight sims or is it that i need to keep playing with the settings?



thanks