Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit over 'addictive' Fortnite game

I'm only surprised that Quebec isn't instead sueing them claiming that loot boxes are an illegal lottery because the developer isn't paying legally required govt kickbacks. (The reason why you'll often see "anywhere in the US or Canada except Quebec" on giveaways and the like is that the latter has regulations that require anyone giving stuff away in the province to pay the govt a "because we can" fee equal to a substantial percentage of the value of everything that's given away.)