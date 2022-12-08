Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit over 'addictive' Fortnite game

Weaksauce
Joined
Sep 3, 2003
Messages
79
https://montreal.ctvnews.ca/quebec-...awsuit-over-addictive-fortnite-game-1.6186022

"A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the maker of the popular online video game, Fortnite, after parents of three children who played it argued it was too "addictive." When the original application was filed in 2019 against Epic Games Inc. and its Canadian subsidiary, the lawyers representing the plaintiffs said they believed this case was a world first."

They should get some spare change out of that...if they win.
 
D

DanNeely

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 26, 2005
Messages
4,321
I'm only surprised that Quebec isn't instead sueing them claiming that loot boxes are an illegal lottery because the developer isn't paying legally required govt kickbacks. (The reason why you'll often see "anywhere in the US or Canada except Quebec" on giveaways and the like is that the latter has regulations that require anyone giving stuff away in the province to pay the govt a "because we can" fee equal to a substantial percentage of the value of everything that's given away.)
 
