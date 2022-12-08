Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit over 'addictive' Fortnite game

https://montreal.ctvnews.ca/quebec-...awsuit-over-addictive-fortnite-game-1.6186022
"A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the maker of the popular online video game, Fortnite, after parents of three children who played it argued it was too "addictive." When the original application was filed in 2019 against Epic Games Inc. and its Canadian subsidiary, the lawyers representing the plaintiffs said they believed this case was a world first."
They should get some spare change out of that...if they win.
