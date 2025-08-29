Quartet is the newly released title from Something Classic Games, an indie developer and publisher known for their well crafted JRPGs. Its complex techno-magical-historic setting and broad character driven stories are reminiscent of Final Fantasy VI, while the choice of starting from multiple characters each with their own adventuring vignette before converging into a larger narrative invokes Octopath Traveler, but Quartet brings storytelling and mechanical innovations that set it apart and stand on its own.From a story and worldbuilding standpoint, the game focuses on 8 playable 'main' characters (each of which have other playable side/alternate characters flowing in and out of groups during their storylines) that serve to highlight the expansive game world. There are varying different countries each with their own historical, language, and cultural inspirations plus views on the use of magic which provides a motivating factor throughout the game. For instance, those who played the demo during Steam Next Fest may recall the introduction of one of the characters, Nikolai, who's country Auslen restricts magic use to an officer class (who can "loan" it to others through charged items, after an ascension ceremony) is in the midst of an expansive miltiary campaign to put down "dangerous rogue magic users" locally and abroad. Mechanically, the game follows the turn based battles of classic JRPGs but makes use of its character swapping mechanic where can have 4 active battle characters and 4 reserves at a time, for a total of 8. During a character's turn, they can take an action to swap in a reserve character in, allowing players to tactically shift their units as conditions change. An early example from the demo has an enemy that only has a weakness to a certain type of elemental ability, none of which your active characters can utilize. Swapping in a reserve character teaches the mechanic, allowing the player to solve the encounter now equipped with the enemy's vulnerability. There are also an assortment of QoL features, such as ensuring that all characters, active or reserve, gain experience so one doesn't have to worry about cycling units and grinding. Regenerating AP -action points used for spells and other special abilities - gain more significantly if that character uses a "guard" style ability or if they rotate into the reserve. Overall its a fresh take on JRPG style combat that allows for encounter variety and cuts down on mandatory grinding and similar play actions. There are other story and game system elements that evolve, but i've tried to avoid spoiling bits outside the Demo.I was first introduced to Something Classic Games years ago when they went out of their way to launch their debut title , Shadows of Adam (another great title and while not quite as ambitious as Quartet is well worth playing for fans of the genre. Its also on sale currently!) with native Linux support. Years ago before the arrival of the Steam Deck this was a more tenuous and less common perspective (and even today there are more titles that use Proton instead of native support), but I was impressed with how the developers not only supported Linux, but introduced their game in Linux gaming communities like GamingOnLinux and the the /r/Linux_gaming sub-Reddit with a Q&A session. I'm pleased to report that this hasn't changed with Quartet as it too launches with native Linux support! Its also Steam Deck Verified from the start, which is nice to see. Something Classic's support of the Linux gaming community, mixed with the quality of their titles, is another reason that the community should endevor to support them in kind.Ultimately for anyone who enjoys JRPGs, is open to the retro aesthetic with some nods to past genre luminaries yet stands alone with a fresh twist on its own storyline and mechanics, should give Quartet a try! Fairly priced at $20 (I do think a 10% discount for launch week could have meant more early sales to take advantage of it) and hosting 20-30+ hours of expected gameplay (plus more if you try to all the optional content), its on Steam, GOG, and Epic Store at the moment. I look forward to seeing Itch added with a Steam key included, as well as legit keysellers like Humble, GMG, Fanatical provide other options and discounts, as well as the discounts during one o the next large Steam sales to come. While I've not heard of any planned DLC thus far (something I'll check into), remembering the Shadows of Adam "Guild of the Artificers" expansion, perhaps there's more Quartet to come. In any event, give it a look