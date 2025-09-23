  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Quarter of Workers Under 35 Expect AI To Take Their Jobs Within Two Years, Deutsche Bank Survey Finds

"Americans show greater concern than Europeans across all time periods, scoring roughly five percentage points higher. The survey also revealed major differences in AI adoption patterns. The US leads workplace adoption at 56%, while Spain shows the highest home adoption at 68% over three months. Germany and the UK demonstrate contrasting behaviors -- both countries report similar home usage above 50%, but workplace adoption differs significantly at 41% for Germany versus 5% for the UK. Training gaps persist across regions. Only one in four European respondents has received AI training at work compared to nearly one in three Americans, though 52% of Europeans and 54% of Americans want employer-led AI training."

Source: https://slashdot.org/story/25/09/23...s-within-two-years-deutsche-bank-survey-finds
 
Two years is an "optimistic" timeline — AI is getting better, but not to the point where a theoretical GPT-7 or Gemini 4.0 is so good that it flat-out replaces a large chunk of jobs.

We do need to prepare for how automation will affect the job market. I just don't think LLMs are powerful enough to take over outside of certain roles (and then more at the entry level).
 
Here's the rub: AI is absolutely fantastic at doing entry-level data entry and analysis-type work.

AI tools, when correctly implemented into a job role, allow senior employees to be vastly more productive, so much of the more menial work, which was handed to junior employees, can then be automated.

The longer-lasting implications, though, are problematic at best, as the senior employees age out or leave, the companies that lean too heavily into AI will find themselves with a skill shortage as they don't have anybody internally to replace them with, and people in the market won't have the practiced skills to take on the job role effectively.
 
