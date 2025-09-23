Quarter of Workers Under 35 Expect AI To Take Their Jobs Within Two Years, Deutsche Bank Survey Finds

erek
"Americans show greater concern than Europeans across all time periods, scoring roughly five percentage points higher. The survey also revealed major differences in AI adoption patterns. The US leads workplace adoption at 56%, while Spain shows the highest home adoption at 68% over three months. Germany and the UK demonstrate contrasting behaviors -- both countries report similar home usage above 50%, but workplace adoption differs significantly at 41% for Germany versus 5% for the UK. Training gaps persist across regions. Only one in four European respondents has received AI training at work compared to nearly one in three Americans, though 52% of Europeans and 54% of Americans want employer-led AI training."
Source: https://slashdot.org/story/25/09/23...s-within-two-years-deutsche-bank-survey-finds
