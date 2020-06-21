Quarantine Simulator game is now out

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,389
Opinion? Could be interesting!
"Coronavirus Quarantine Simulator Features
Execute the best practices during the quarantine period.
Develop all your pandemic survival day-to-day skills that you should use in real life.
Have a sweet time with ridiculous situations.
Improve your "tactical espionage" techniques in the grocery.
Shop without breaking social distance.
Wash your hands.
Balance your life with different activities.
Learn some curious stuff.
Compete with other survivors around the world."
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7324...-simulator-game-is-now-out-play-it/index.html
"Coronavirus Quarantine Simulator Features
Execute the best practices during the quarantine period.
Develop all your pandemic survival day-to-day skills that you should use in real life.
Have a sweet time with ridiculous situations.
Improve your "tactical espionage" techniques in the grocery.
Shop without breaking social distance.
Wash your hands.
Balance your life with different activities.
Learn some curious stuff.
Compete with other survivors around the world."
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7324...-simulator-game-is-now-out-play-it/index.html