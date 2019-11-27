Quantum Time Crystals from Hamiltonians with Long-Range Interactions

"Time crystals correspond to a phase of matter where time-translational symmetry (TTS) is broken. Up to date, they are well studied in open quantum systems, where an external drive allows us to break discrete TTS, ultimately leading to Floquet time crystals. At the same time, genuine time crystals for closed quantum systems are believed to be impossible. In this study we propose a form of a Hamiltonian for which the unitary dynamics exhibits the time crystalline behavior and breaks continuous TTS. This is based on a spin-1/2 many-body Hamiltonian which has long-range multispin interactions in the form of spin strings, thus bypassing previously known no-go theorems. We show that quantum time crystals are stable to local perturbations at zero temperature. Finally, we reveal the intrinsic connection between continuous and discrete TTS, thus linking the two realms."


https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/11/back-future-original-time-crystal-makes-comeback
 
AC Josephson effect between two superfluid time crystals

“Quantum time crystals are systems characterized by spontaneously emerging periodic order in the time domain1. While originally a phase of broken time translation symmetry was a mere speculation2, a wide range of time crystals has been reported3,4,5. However, the dynamics and interactions between such systems have not been investigated experimentally. Here we study two adjacent quantum time crystals realized by two magnon condensates in superfluid 3He-B. We observe an exchange of magnons between the time crystals leading to opposite-phase oscillations in their populations—a signature of the AC Josephson effect6—while the defining periodic motion remains phase coherent throughout the experiment. Our results demonstrate that time crystals obey the general dynamics of quantum mechanics and offer a basis to further investigate the fundamental properties of these phases, opening pathways for possible applications in developing fields, such as quantum information processing.”

https://www.sciencealert.com/scientists-have-made-time-crystals-interact-for-the-first-time/amp
 
