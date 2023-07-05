Quantum Pioneer D-Wave Regains NYSE Compliance

erek
“To a large extent, these remain early days for the entire quantum computing community. Quantum computers remain too small and error-prone for use in the vast majority of production environments. D-Wave, a long-time player, has maintained that its quantum annealing systems are indeed ready for prime time – see HPCwirecoverage, Qubits23 – D-Wave Asserts the Quantum Wait Is Over – but the markets haven’t yet agreed.
Quantum development efforts inside larger technology companies – IBM, Intel, Google, Microsoft, Alibaba, etc. – may have less direct pressure from public markets but also may have less bet-the-company kinds of commitments from their parent companies.
There was no executive comment in D-Wave’s announcement today. It said, “On July 3, 2023, the NYSE provided D-Wave with a notification letter of recompliance based on (1) the Company’s share price being at least $1.00 on June 30, 2023, and (2) a calculation of the Company’s average closing price for the 30 trading days ended June 30, 2023, which reflected an average closing price above the NYSE’s $1.00 minimum requirement. D-Wave will continue to be traded on the NYSE, subject to its continued compliance with all applicable listing standards.”
When D-Wave started trading on the NYSE, CEO Alan Baratz had said, “Today marks a significant milestone in our journey, as we embark on our next phase as a publicly-traded company. Through this Business Combination, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth strategy, using capital raised through the Business Combination along with our new access to the public markets to advance the production of our quantum computing solutions and continue to unlock the power of quantum computing to benefit business and society. The era of commercial quantum computing is here.”
It’s worth noting that the quantum computing community has expanded dramatically since D-Wave was formed in 1999 in Canada. The number of potential qubit technologies – superconducting, spin qubits, ion trap, neutral atom, photonics, etc. – keeps expanding. The mix of quantum software, hardware, and services companies has also mushroomed, and of course, governments/regions have jumped full-force into the quantum race.
D-Wave, whose main product line is based on quantum annealing approaches, recently also launched a gate-based quantum computer effort. Founded in Burnaby, British Colombia, Canada, D-Wave has announced plans to shift some of its executives to a U.S. location. “Given D-Wave Quantum Inc. is a US corporation, its principal executive office, for accounting purposes, will be shifting to the United States. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s principal subsidiary, D-Wave Systems Inc., will retain its head office and R&D facilities in Burnaby, British Columbia and will continue to be an essential location for the D-Wave business.”
The company has about 180 employees and 200-pus US patents.”
Source: https://www.hpcwire.com/2023/07/05/quantum-pioneer-d-wave-regains-nyse-compliance/
