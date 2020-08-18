Quantum paradox points to shaky foundations of reality

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,963
"It also indicates that one of the four assumptions has to give. Few physicists believe superdeterminism could be to blame. Some see locality as the weak point, but its failure would be stark: One observer’s actions would affect another’s results even across great distances—a stronger kind of nonlocality than the type quantum theorists often consider. So some are questioning the tenet that observers can pool their measurements empirically. “There are facts for one observer, and facts for another; they need not mesh,” suggests study co-author and Griffith physicist Howard Wiseman. It is a radical relativism, still jarring to many. “From a classical perspective, what everyone sees is considered objective, independent of what anyone else sees,” says Olimpia Lombardi, a philosopher of physics at the University of Buenos Aires.
And then there is Wigner’s conclusion that quantum mechanics itself breaks down. Of the assumptions, it is the most directly testable, by experiments that are probing quantum mechanics on ever larger scales. But the one position that doesn’t survive the analysis is to have no position, says another co-author at Griffith, Eric Cavalcanti. “Most physicists, they think: ‘That’s just philosophical mumbo-jumbo,’” he says. “They will have a hard time.”"
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/08/quantum-paradox-points-shaky-foundations-reality
And then there is Wigner’s conclusion that quantum mechanics itself breaks down. Of the assumptions, it is the most directly testable, by experiments that are probing quantum mechanics on ever larger scales. But the one position that doesn’t survive the analysis is to have no position, says another co-author at Griffith, Eric Cavalcanti. “Most physicists, they think: ‘That’s just philosophical mumbo-jumbo,’” he says. “They will have a hard time.”"
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/08/quantum-paradox-points-shaky-foundations-reality