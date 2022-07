Comixbooks said: PS5 Gameplay but its guna be on PC. Click to expand...

Comixbooks said: Do you not want me to post here cause? Click to expand...

I figured. I still stand by my statement.That's not it. You simply don't seem to like anything enough to keep it. I'm starting to think it's not because all these games fail to measure up to some exacting standard, but rather you don't really like games.