Quantum device performs 2.6 billion years of computation in 4 minutes

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,018
"Quantum computers promises to perform certain tasks that are believed to be intractable to classical computers. Boson sampling is such a task and is considered as a strong candidate to demonstrate the quantum computational advantage. We perform Gaussian boson sampling by sending 50 indistinguishable single-mode squeezed states into a 100-mode ultralow-loss interferometer with full connectivity and random matrix—the whole optical setup is phase-locked—and sampling the output using 100 high-efficiency single-photon detectors. The obtained samples are validated against plausible hypotheses exploiting thermal states, distinguishable photons, and uniform distribution. The photonic quantum computer generates up to 76 output photon clicks, which yields an output state-space dimension of 1030 and a sampling rate that is ~1014 faster than using the state-of-the-art simulation strategy and supercomputers."
https://arstechnica.com/science/202...antum-maze-computed-by-quantum-maze-computer/
https://arstechnica.com/science/202...antum-maze-computed-by-quantum-maze-computer/