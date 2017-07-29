Quantum Computer

....what are the chances that you have a laymans explanation as to why its an important thing to try to develop? What would quantum computing make possible besides code cracking. BTW checked wikki first, doesnt give any real clarity.This is probably one of the more in-depth looks at quantum computers:
As it stands now, quantum computers are about the equivalent to digital transistor-based computers from the early 1960s (size and efficiency), so there is still a lot of room to grow.
From what I can gather, it is basically computing which is no longer limited to data utilizing just 1s and 0s, but utilizing all forms of data, and when calculating, can calculate multiple-to-infinite possibilities and outcomes at once, rather than one at a time.
Right, assuming your data set can fit inside the computer, it can give instantaneous results for problems that used to take forever to compute.
hmmm.....kinda.