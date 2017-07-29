Quantum Computer

Anyone in the know about what's up with quantum computer developement?
 
Red Falcon

This is probably one of the more in-depth looks at quantum computers:

As it stands now, quantum computers are about the equivalent to digital transistor-based computers from the early 1960s (size and efficiency), so there is still a lot of room to grow.
 
Khahhblaab

....what are the chances that you have a laymans explanation as to why its an important thing to try to develop? What would quantum computing make possible besides code cracking. BTW checked wikki first, doesnt give any real clarity.
 
From what I can gather, it is basically computing which is no longer limited to data utilizing just 1s and 0s, but utilizing all forms of data, and when calculating, can calculate multiple-to-infinite possibilities and outcomes at once, rather than one at a time.
 
defaultluser

Right, assuming your data set can fit inside the computer, it can give instantaneous results for problems that used to take forever to compute.
 
CSI_PC

Seems to have taken forever to reach 17 Qubits, so still a long way of research to go before being truly useful in a such ways as encryption/decryption and then other mathematical applications followed by more general use.
IBM has been one of the earliest researchers of quantum computing going on for decades now and they managed to create the 17 Qubit earlier this year:
IBM Builds Its Most Powerful Universal Quantum Computing Processors: http://www-03.ibm.com/press/us/en/pressrelease/52403.wss
https://quantumexperience.ng.bluemix.net/qx/community
Cheers
 
BrainEater

hmmm.....kinda.

I'll do my best to explain the tiny little bit I understand.(and really just one part of quantum computing)((And I'm probably wrong))
-----
Let's start with basic glassmaking.
When you melt sand into glass, and fabricate something from it , you cannot just let it cool at room temperature.The glass gets 'high stress areas' and will shatter.
You cool glass in an Annealing oven that cools the glass slowly...Annealing is reducing the 'energy state' of the glass....It's all thermodynamics.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Annealing_(glass)
----

Back to computers, and into cryptography.
When you input a very large math problem (like factoring large numbers) into a computer , it will 'brute force it' I.E. try every number.
Here's the catch : Large math problems have a lowest energy state too....

Quantum computers are capable of : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quantum_annealing
The D-Wave machines are actually built for this.
Basically they can find the 'lowest energy state' of a large dataset without needing to sift all possible tries.

;)
 
The whole thing smells like snake oil. Lots of talk about cubits. Not a single word about how you'd get the beast to actually solve a problem.
How do you program the thing? No one says anything about actually doing ANYTHING AT ALL. Nada.
 
KD5ZXG

1 week quantum computing class for high school students.
No clue if it gives us anything helpful.
https://arxiv.org/abs/1905.00282

Where will I find a week to study superposed with work?
Oh, its just a 119pg PDF. I might skim through it tonight.
Thought it was one of those life eating EDX things...
 
