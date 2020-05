Quantum Computer

Red Falcon said: From what I can gather, it is basically computing which is no longer limited to data utilizing just 1s and 0s, but utilizing all forms of data, and when calculating, can calculate multiple-to-infinite possibilities and outcomes at once, rather than one at a time. Click to expand...

hmmm.....kinda.I'll do my best to explain the tiny little bit I understand.(and really just one part of quantum computing)((And I'm probably wrong))-----Let's start with basic glassmaking.When you melt sand into glass, and fabricate something from it , you cannot just let it cool at room temperature.The glass gets 'high stress areas' and will shatter.You cool glass in an Annealing oven that cools the glass slowly...Annealing is reducing the 'energy state' of the glass....It's all thermodynamics.----Back to computers, and into cryptography.When you input a very large math problem (like factoring large numbers) into a computer , it will 'brute force it' I.E. try every number.Here's the catch : Large math problems have a lowest energy state too....Quantum computers are capable of : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quantum_annealing The D-Wave machines are actually built for this.Basically they can find the 'lowest energy state' of a large dataset without needing to sift all possible tries.