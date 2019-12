For folks picking these up in the Epic sale I do want to make one warning:



Detroit is VERY ham fisted with its "the androids are like African Americans or [insert other minority here]" message. It gets pretty bad later in the game, specifically towards the end where the writing takes a nose dive. I stand by my earlier recommendation, but be prepared for a pretty poorly delivered attempt at a "social message" from David Cage in this one. The early game is great and it sets up each of the principal characters in a really compelling manner, it just has several narrative issues later on no matter which choices you make.

