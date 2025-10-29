Qualcomm VP of R&D convicted of scamming tech giant out of $150M gets 4 years

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 14,031
"Arabai was convicted by a San Diego federal jury in April of conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering charges. Along with prison, Arabi was ordered to pay over $100 million in restitution, along with his co-defendants. Each count carried with it a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison, according to prosecutors,
Arabi apologized in court during his sentencing hearing, saying, "I violated the trust of everyone who considered me a mentor, a leader and a role model." He also stated that money was not a motivating factor behind his actions, but instead that he was "driven by a desire to be part of an interesting project." His attorneys stated in court filings that he failed to disclose his involvement with Abreezio, but did not financially profit from the acquisition, while Qualcomm has since made millions from Abreezio's technology.
Two other defendants involved in the company have also pleaded guilty and await sentencing next year.
Sanjiv Taneja, Abreezio's CEO, admitted in his plea agreement that though Arabi's sister was given the title of Abreezio's "chief architect," he had never met her and she wasn't involved in any aspects of the company.
Ali Akbar Shokouhi, who also is a former Qualcomm employee and Abreezio's primary investor, was fired by Qualcomm on conflict-of-interest grounds, prompting his role in the Abreezio deal to also be kept hidden."
Source: https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/lo...-tech-giant-out-of-150m-gets-4-years/3923293/
