Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 888

"To conclude, there is a lot of tech in the Snapdragon 888 but its just smoke and mirrors until we see some real-world performance and I do not mean the synthetic benchmarks they posted here. I am not as excited as seeing the 888-vs seeing what it could do in the ultraportable laptop segment under the 8cx."
https://adoredtv.com/snapdragon-888-fully-unleashed-the-first-arm-silicon-with-cortex-x1/
