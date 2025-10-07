  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Qualcomm to Acquire Arduino

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,637
Interesting,

“"With our acquisitions of Foundries.io, Edge Impulse, and now Arduino, we are accelerating our vision to democratize access to our leading‑edge AI and computing products for the global developer community," said Nakul Duggal, Group General Manager, Automotive, Industrial and Embedded IoT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Arduino has built a vibrant global community of developers and creators. By combining their open-source ethos with Qualcomm Technologies' portfolio of leading edge products and technologies, we're helping enable millions of developers to create intelligent solutions faster and more efficiently—including a path towards global commercialization by leveraging the scale of our ecosystem."

"Joining forces with Qualcomm Technologies allows us to supercharge our commitment to accessibility and innovation," said Fabio Violante, CEO, Arduino. "The launch of UNO Q is just the beginning—we're excited to empower our global community with powerful tools that make AI development intuitive, scalable, and open to everyone."

"Our passion for simplicity, affordability, and community gave rise to a movement that changed technology," said Massimo Banzi, Co-founder, Arduino. "By joining Qualcomm Technologies, we'll bring cutting-edge AI tools to our community while staying true to what has always mattered most to us."

To learn more, join Arduino's "From Blink to Think" event livestream on October 7, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. CEST: www.arduino.cc/from-blink-to-think.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341673/qualcomm-to-acquire-arduino
 
I'm nervous, as Qualcomm is a big corporation that might squash some of the indie creative spirit out of Arduino. At the same time, I like the thought of a Snapdragon-powered Arduino board.
 
I cannot see the long term continuation of the arduino maker/educational space with this information.

Arduino will retain its independent brand, tools, and mission, while continuing to support a wide range of microcontrollers and microprocessors from multiple semiconductor providers as it enters this next chapter within the Qualcomm family.
Click to expand...

I don't know, that's nice and all but rarely does that seem to work out. I give current arduino level of flexibility another seven years until strategic realignment "needs to happen". Maybe ten years if Qualcomm tries to wedge some sort of 'SaaS' initiative to extract money from the non pro folk.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top