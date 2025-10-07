erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,637
Interesting,
“"With our acquisitions of Foundries.io, Edge Impulse, and now Arduino, we are accelerating our vision to democratize access to our leading‑edge AI and computing products for the global developer community," said Nakul Duggal, Group General Manager, Automotive, Industrial and Embedded IoT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Arduino has built a vibrant global community of developers and creators. By combining their open-source ethos with Qualcomm Technologies' portfolio of leading edge products and technologies, we're helping enable millions of developers to create intelligent solutions faster and more efficiently—including a path towards global commercialization by leveraging the scale of our ecosystem."
"Joining forces with Qualcomm Technologies allows us to supercharge our commitment to accessibility and innovation," said Fabio Violante, CEO, Arduino. "The launch of UNO Q is just the beginning—we're excited to empower our global community with powerful tools that make AI development intuitive, scalable, and open to everyone."
"Our passion for simplicity, affordability, and community gave rise to a movement that changed technology," said Massimo Banzi, Co-founder, Arduino. "By joining Qualcomm Technologies, we'll bring cutting-edge AI tools to our community while staying true to what has always mattered most to us."
To learn more, join Arduino's "From Blink to Think" event livestream on October 7, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. CEST: www.arduino.cc/from-blink-to-think.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341673/qualcomm-to-acquire-arduino
“"With our acquisitions of Foundries.io, Edge Impulse, and now Arduino, we are accelerating our vision to democratize access to our leading‑edge AI and computing products for the global developer community," said Nakul Duggal, Group General Manager, Automotive, Industrial and Embedded IoT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Arduino has built a vibrant global community of developers and creators. By combining their open-source ethos with Qualcomm Technologies' portfolio of leading edge products and technologies, we're helping enable millions of developers to create intelligent solutions faster and more efficiently—including a path towards global commercialization by leveraging the scale of our ecosystem."
"Joining forces with Qualcomm Technologies allows us to supercharge our commitment to accessibility and innovation," said Fabio Violante, CEO, Arduino. "The launch of UNO Q is just the beginning—we're excited to empower our global community with powerful tools that make AI development intuitive, scalable, and open to everyone."
"Our passion for simplicity, affordability, and community gave rise to a movement that changed technology," said Massimo Banzi, Co-founder, Arduino. "By joining Qualcomm Technologies, we'll bring cutting-edge AI tools to our community while staying true to what has always mattered most to us."
To learn more, join Arduino's "From Blink to Think" event livestream on October 7, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. CEST: www.arduino.cc/from-blink-to-think.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341673/qualcomm-to-acquire-arduino