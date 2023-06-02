Qualcomm says it’s open to working with PlayStation and Nintendo about future portables

During a media roundtable event at Computex 2023, Qualcomm revealed that it has spoken to both PlayStation and Nintendo regarding future portable gaming devices.
It’s important to note that Qualcomm did not confirm that it is working with either company on a new handheld, and could have simply offered advice. But with the recent announcement of the Sony Project Q portable and ongoing rumours that a Nintendo Switch successor could arrive in the next few years, it’s certainly plausible that Qualcomm’s gaming-centric processor could power at least one of the upcoming devices
https://www.trustedreviews.com/news...n-and-nintendo-about-future-portables-4331580
