Qualcomm QCA6391 - new WIFI 6 card

IdiotInCharge

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 13, 2003
Messages
14,628
I'm interested in learning about it, but I only see press releases for now.

Also, big question as to whether it offers any advantages over the AX200, which appears to be familiarly stable in Intel fashion. I don't see anything on the surface about supporting WiFi 6e with 6GHz either, and that's really the one thing about AX that would make an infrastructure upgrade worthwhile with respect to the spectrum deconfliction possible.
 
