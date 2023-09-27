Qualcomm Oryon SoC's have a few use conditions

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/qualcomm-demands-oryon-socs-to-be-used-with-its-own-pmics-report
TLDR;
Qualcomm is insisting system integrators who use their Oryon SoCs for their platforms pair it with their rather expensive and often overkill PMIC solutions.
OEMs are threatening to abandon the Oryon platform in response to the condition.
Qualcomm went off script and implemented a highly customized and non-standard power management system for the Oryon and rather than provide documentation they are telling customers they just have to use their provided solution and drivers.
