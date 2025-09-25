Qualcomm announces Snapdragon X2 Elite with up to 18 CPU cores and Adreno X2 graphics

erek
"Premium performance for effortless multitasking
Snapdragon X2 Elite drives powerful and efficient multitasking across resource-intensive workloads for productivity, creativity and entertainment in premium PCs. The platform boasts up to 31% faster performance at ISO power and requires up to 43% less power than the previous generation. The 80 TOPS NPU is designed to handle Copilot+ and concurrent AI experiences. Users can harness these features in thin and light designs, even without a charger.
"Snapdragon X2 Elite strengthens our leadership in the PC industry, providing legendary leaps in performance, AI processing and battery life to enable the experiences that consumers deserve," said Kedar Kondap, senior vice president and general manager, compute and gaming, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We continue to push the boundaries of technological innovation, introduce breakthrough products that set new industry standards and redefine what's possible for PCs."
Devices powered by Snapdragon X2 Elite are expected to be available 1H26."
View: https://youtu.be/JJbJ72UeMCg
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341313/...agon-x2-elite-extreme-and-snapdragon-x2-elite
