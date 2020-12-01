Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 888 during Tech Summit

deruberhanyok
https://www.anandtech.com/show/16291/qualcomm-tech-summit-2020-day-one-liveblog-1000-et-1500-utc
More details (hopefully to include actual information on new cores, GPU, etc) to come tomorrow, but so far they've said it's got their "biggest jump in Adreno graphics yet", maybe they are aiming for A14 performance? IIRC Snapdragon 865, on paper, was faster than A12 / slower than A12X? Maybe I'm off there.
The rest of the presentation was marketing fluff about how everyone loves it and how it can do neat things with its modem and image processing, and it's got an "AI engine" that might be more than twice as fast in TOPS as what Apple has in the M1. So maybe more details on that stuff tomorrow too.
https://www.theverge.com/2020/12/1/...ssor-first-look-5g-performance-ai-photography
https://www.engadget.com/qualcomm-snapdragon-888-5g-gaming-cameras-150046640.html
ChadD we were just talking about this in the NVIDIA thread - maybe they'll have some benchmarks and details tomorrow eh?
