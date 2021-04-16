Quake 2 rtx - flickering

PC:
Monitor:AORUS FI27Q
Cpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )
Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( 60C in game )
Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMP
Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TX
mb: Aorus 490 Pro Gaming
SSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSD
Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P Hi.

Yesterday i played Quake 2 rtx and get flickering on the same scene. It was on 3 level. Screen from that place:


Walls start flicker to black colours + glitchy black object. Hard to describe. Some weird black object with small lines was flickering here. I tried to reproduce this but now its ok. Not again appeared. Happens once. I trying to reproduce but it not appearing again. It was flicker in the same place, when i go away was fine. When i back there flicker again.
I tested today the same place and no flicker.

Should i worry or ignore this?? It was card issue or game? Card is on stock


OOp0mjZ.jpg


24:06 minute, here,that place
 
Happens once.
get over it.
 
