Quake 2 rtx - flickering

PC:Monitor:AORUS FI27QCpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( 60C in game )Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMPPsu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TXmb: Aorus 490 Pro GamingSSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSDCase: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P Hi.Yesterday i played Quake 2 rtx and get flickering on the same scene. It was on 3 level. Screen from that place:Walls start flicker to black colours + glitchy black object. Hard to describe. Some weird black object with small lines was flickering here. I tried to reproduce this but now its ok. Not again appeared. Happens once. I trying to reproduce but it not appearing again. It was flicker in the same place, when i go away was fine. When i back there flicker again.I tested today the same place and no flicker.Should i worry or ignore this?? It was card issue or game? Card is on stock24:06 minute, here,that place