Quadro M2200 (Dell Precision 7520) Stuck on Idle...I'm stumped

More or less the tile...The card sits at its base clock and 99% usage but never changes.
I've tried 3 different driver versions (Dells latest, Nvidia DCH(?) latest, Nvidia 'normal' latest) - no difference
Tired changing power options in Nvidia Control Panel - no difference
Card isn't close to overheating
Nothing obviously wrong in BIOS
I've got nothing at this point, any ideas are appreciated.
