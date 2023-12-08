Quadro M2200 (Dell Precision 7520) Stuck on Idle...I'm stumped

More or less the tile...The card sits at its base clock and 99% usage but never changes.

I've tried 3 different driver versions (Dells latest, Nvidia DCH(?) latest, Nvidia 'normal' latest) - no difference
Tired changing power options in Nvidia Control Panel - no difference
Card isn't close to overheating
Nothing obviously wrong in BIOS

I've got nothing at this point, any ideas are appreciated.
 

