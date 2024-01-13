Quad Rad 22 fans push pull EK 13900KS 4090 HAF700 mega build

Hello ladies and gentlemen, I recently finished the HAF 700 berserker from cooler Master case build. 13900 KS overclocked and a 4090 overclocked as well as 64GB of 6600MHz OC'd RAM at C32. It has all EK water blocks EK reservoir and bits power fittings with quadruple radiators all exhausting. There is two 360 mm radiators on the roof exhausting a rear 240 mm radiator exhausting (2 pull 120's installed on the outside rear of case to pull the 240's exhaust out) and a side 120 mm radiator exhausting all the other fans are intake. The case has a positive pressure for no dust and no hot air circulation. This case is my favorite Case by a long shot and is an absolute pleasure to build in. It is very roomy and my favorite part is the 2 360s on the roof which create a massive vacuum exhaust ensuring that there is no hot air circulating in this case. Just a 1 min vid of the rads and run for you guys to see a nice soft tube build with somewhat tight runs and all angled bitspower fittings. I tried to keep the curve of the tubes similar to have a nice visual flow while keeping the tubes as short run as possible. Thanks for looking