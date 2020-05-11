Quad Q6600 + 8GB RAM + HD 4850 + CPU/VGA Heatsink $100

mista ting
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 13, 2006
- Messages
- 702
100$ shipped for everything
Intel Q6600 2.4GHz G0 Stepping can overclock to 3.6GHz
ASUS P5Q-Pro Motherboard
8GB GSKILL DDR2 RAM
HIS HD 4850 Graphics Card with Accelero S1 VGA heatsink
Xigmatek HDT-S1283 CPU Heatsink
Fully functional just been sitting there for a while.
Run cool enough at stock with no fans (passive) for use like in a HTPC. If overclocking you can add fans.
Intel Q6600 2.4GHz G0 Stepping can overclock to 3.6GHz
ASUS P5Q-Pro Motherboard
8GB GSKILL DDR2 RAM
HIS HD 4850 Graphics Card with Accelero S1 VGA heatsink
Xigmatek HDT-S1283 CPU Heatsink
Fully functional just been sitting there for a while.
Run cool enough at stock with no fans (passive) for use like in a HTPC. If overclocking you can add fans.