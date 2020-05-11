Quad Q6600 + 8GB RAM + HD 4850 + CPU/VGA Heatsink $100

M

mista ting

Gawd
Apr 13, 2006
702
100$ shipped for everything

Intel Q6600 2.4GHz G0 Stepping can overclock to 3.6GHz

ASUS P5Q-Pro Motherboard

8GB GSKILL DDR2 RAM

HIS HD 4850 Graphics Card with Accelero S1 VGA heatsink

Xigmatek HDT-S1283 CPU Heatsink


Fully functional just been sitting there for a while.

Run cool enough at stock with no fans (passive) for use like in a HTPC. If overclocking you can add fans.

