Quad NVMe card and Windows 10 Striping

TeleFragger

Gawd
Joined
Nov 10, 2005
Messages
955
Ok so I had a dell t5810 (got off of craigslist) and had questions over the last few years.. upgrade cpu, etc.. but then started acting up and it sat dead... replaced mobo and PSU and it still randomly shuts off or reboots..
whatever..

moving on..

I got a Lenovo P710 off of craigslist and moved my cpu (e5-2678 v3) and bought a 2nd and also moved over my 160gb ddr4 memory, zotac gtx 1060 and game warzone kinda ok.
Since I had that quad NVMe card in my old Dell, I didnt have any storage other than a few SSD's...
the other day I was looking at that Dell card and after google, gave it a try and boom
the Dell Card works in my Lenovo!!!!!!

I was all happy of my self.. hah.. I have all 4 nvme drives as a stripe set in Windows 10. (win11 unsupported for my cpu's ugh)

I was benchmarking my drives with Anvil Benchmark and the numbers between my 500gb ssd and nvme (even though striped it said 1 card) were about the same.
So came up here and started searching and while i didnt find what I was looking for... i found this thread
https://hardforum.com/threads/anyon...erformance-at-high-4tbish-capacities.2020479/

big point here is that I am looking at the benchmarks that The_Heretic and Zepher put up and my numbers are not good at all..


so my question.. I know long winded.. I am sorry..

Is it bad to stripe 512gb nvme drives together as in performance? I had 512gb ssd's separate and what a pain that is...

Crucial MX500 SSD






CrystalDiskMark-CT500MX500SSD1_500GB.png



NVMe
CrystalDiskMark-WDC PC SN730 SDBQNTY_512GB.png






1664927240315.png




Side note - I like Anvil's Benchmark

CT500MX500SSD1_500GB_1GB-20221004-1917.png


WDC PC SN730 SDBQNTY-256G-1001_512GB_1GB-20221004-1920.png



thanks for the insight..
 
Last edited:
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
19,768
Can you move the data off the stripe and make one of the NVME drives it's own volume and see what it benches by itself on that controller in CrystalDiskMark?
 
TeleFragger

Gawd
Joined
Nov 10, 2005
Messages
955
I like how you think... I lack that common sense!!! hah.. will give it a try later.. as I have to go pick my kid up from mma in a bit.
 
TeleFragger

Gawd
Joined
Nov 10, 2005
Messages
955
All I can find out about this card
DELL JV6C8 Ultra Speed Drive Quad X16 Pcie To M.2 Adapter

Seems that the top 4 numbers are faster, but the bottom 4 numbers are not...
I do not know what these numbers mean...

WDC-SN730
WDC-SN730.png


Samsung-PM961
Samsung-PM961.png



Samsung-PM981
Samsung-PM981.png

Samsung-PM981-2.png
 
