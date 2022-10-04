Quad NVMe card and Windows 10 Striping

TeleFragger
Ok so I had a dell t5810 (got off of craigslist) and had questions over the last few years.. upgrade cpu, etc.. but then started acting up and it sat dead... replaced mobo and PSU and it still randomly shuts off or reboots..
whatever..
moving on..
I got a Lenovo P710 off of craigslist and moved my cpu (e5-2678 v3) and bought a 2nd and also moved over my 160gb ddr4 memory, zotac gtx 1060 and game warzone kinda ok.
Since I had that quad NVMe card in my old Dell, I didnt have any storage other than a few SSD's...
the other day I was looking at that Dell card and after google, gave it a try and boom
the Dell Card works in my Lenovo!!!!!!
I was all happy of my self.. hah.. I have all 4 nvme drives as a stripe set in Windows 10. (win11 unsupported for my cpu's ugh)
I was benchmarking my drives with Anvil Benchmark and the numbers between my 500gb ssd and nvme (even though striped it said 1 card) were about the same.
So came up here and started searching and while i didnt find what I was looking for... i found this thread
https://hardforum.com/threads/anyon...erformance-at-high-4tbish-capacities.2020479/
big point here is that I am looking at the benchmarks that The_Heretic and Zepher put up and my numbers are not good at all..
so my question.. I know long winded.. I am sorry..
Is it bad to stripe 512gb nvme drives together as in performance? I had 512gb ssd's separate and what a pain that is...
Crucial MX500 SSD
NVMe
Side note - I like Anvil's Benchmark
thanks for the insight..
