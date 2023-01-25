QNAP TS-251 & 2x Western Digital 4TB NAS Red WD40EFRX

Jun 28, 2006
All prices include shipping and are negotiable.

$60 - QNAP TS-251 2-Bay Personal Cloud NAS, Intel 2.41GHz Dual Core CPU with Media Transcoding (TS-251-US). Original owner purchased January 18, 2016. Includes power brick.
I believe this unit was affected by the C2000 LPC Clock. It Will require a 1/4 watt 100ohm resistor to fix. I'm not that technical enough to do it myself so willing to part ways with the unit.
Reddit Link
Youtube

$60 - 2x Western Digital 4TB NAS drives WD40EFRX both in working condition. The drives have been formatted.
Both for $110 shipped. Can ship next business day by 9am with tracking via UPS.

Paypal G&S, FNF or Venmo. Heatware: 9-0-0
 
Any CDI on the drives? Tempted to grab the whole thing, but I'm not too good with soldering either. Have you contacted Qnap for any repair options?
 
Any CDI on the drives? Tempted to grab the whole thing, but I'm not too good with soldering either. Have you contacted Qnap for any repair options?
What's CDI? Crystal disk mark info? I can hook the drives up in another machine and report back if it is. I have not contacted QNAP. I assume the unit is out of warranty but might contact them just to see what they say since this was a manufacture defect.
 
