QNAP TS-251 & 2x Western Digital 4TB NAS Red WD40EFRX

All prices include shipping and are negotiable.2-Bay Personal Cloud NAS, Intel 2.41GHz Dual Core CPU with Media Transcoding (TS-251-US). Original owner purchased January 18, 2016. Includes power brick.I believe this unit was affected by the C2000 LPC Clock. It Will require a 1/4 watt 100ohm resistor to fix. I'm not that technical enough to do it myself so willing to part ways with the unit.drives WD40EFRX both in working condition. The drives have been formatted.Both for $110 shipped. Can ship next business day by 9am with tracking via UPS.Paypal G&S, FNF or Venmo. Heatware: 9-0-0