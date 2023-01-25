QNAP TS-251 & 2x Western Digital 4TB NAS Red WD40EFRX

All prices include shipping and are negotiable.
$60 - QNAP TS-251 2-Bay Personal Cloud NAS, Intel 2.41GHz Dual Core CPU with Media Transcoding (TS-251-US). Original owner purchased January 18, 2016. Includes power brick.
I believe this unit was affected by the C2000 LPC Clock. It Will require a 1/4 watt 100ohm resistor to fix. I'm not that technical enough to do it myself so willing to part ways with the unit.
Reddit Link
Youtube
$60 - 2x Western Digital 4TB NAS drives WD40EFRX both in working condition. The drives have been formatted.
Both for $110 shipped. Can ship next business day by 9am with tracking via UPS.
Paypal G&S, FNF or Venmo. Heatware: 9-0-0
$60 - QNAP TS-251 2-Bay Personal Cloud NAS, Intel 2.41GHz Dual Core CPU with Media Transcoding (TS-251-US). Original owner purchased January 18, 2016. Includes power brick.
I believe this unit was affected by the C2000 LPC Clock. It Will require a 1/4 watt 100ohm resistor to fix. I'm not that technical enough to do it myself so willing to part ways with the unit.
Reddit Link
Youtube
$60 - 2x Western Digital 4TB NAS drives WD40EFRX both in working condition. The drives have been formatted.
Both for $110 shipped. Can ship next business day by 9am with tracking via UPS.
Paypal G&S, FNF or Venmo. Heatware: 9-0-0
Last edited: