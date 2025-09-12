QNAP QXG-25G2SF-CX6 25GbE NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx NIC Mini-Review

erek
“There is, however, a big “gotcha” with this card: the price. It is a $399 list price NIC. When ConnectX-4 Lx cards can be had for less than an eighth of the price and even second-hand that $399 price tag may shock those who normally purchase in those markets. At the same time, for drop-in ease with QNAP NAS units, this makes a lot of sense. QNAP’s pricing is in-line and sometimes lower than other new ConnectX-6 Lx cards. If someone is buying a 12-bay NVMe SSD NAS, then they are likely to spend a bit more for the supported NIC.
QNAP QXG 25G2SF CX6 Front Angled 1
With the fan found on the NIC, and the low-profile I/O bracket, this is also a great NIC that can be used in a number of low-profile card applications. We actually purchased this card to be used in another system, not just the QNAP NAS. Even though this is not the fastest card, adding two 25GbE ports is very useful in many systems.”
Source: https://www.servethehome.com/qnap-qxg-25g2sf-cx6-25gbe-nvidia-connectx-6-lx-nic-cyperf-mini-review/
