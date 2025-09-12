  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

QNAP QXG-25G2SF-CX6 25GbE NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx NIC Mini-Review

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,427
“There is, however, a big “gotcha” with this card: the price. It is a $399 list price NIC. When ConnectX-4 Lx cards can be had for less than an eighth of the price and even second-hand that $399 price tag may shock those who normally purchase in those markets. At the same time, for drop-in ease with QNAP NAS units, this makes a lot of sense. QNAP’s pricing is in-line and sometimes lower than other new ConnectX-6 Lx cards. If someone is buying a 12-bay NVMe SSD NAS, then they are likely to spend a bit more for the supported NIC.

QNAP-QXG-25G2SF-CX6-Front-Angled-1-800x450.jpgQNAP QXG 25G2SF CX6 Front Angled 1
With the fan found on the NIC, and the low-profile I/O bracket, this is also a great NIC that can be used in a number of low-profile card applications. We actually purchased this card to be used in another system, not just the QNAP NAS. Even though this is not the fastest card, adding two 25GbE ports is very useful in many systems.”

Source: https://www.servethehome.com/qnap-qxg-25g2sf-cx6-25gbe-nvidia-connectx-6-lx-nic-cyperf-mini-review/
 

Attachments

  • 1757683553625.png
    1757683553625.png
    524.7 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top