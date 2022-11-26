Q3 2022 Discrete GPU market share. AMD losing market share in Q3 2022

From the link here.

If the stats from JPR is accurate, it means that AMD share of the discrete gpus market has been shrinking since Q2 2022 as Intel Arc started to eat into AMD share (beside Nvidia).

Nvidia is still very dominant (88% in Q3 2022) and I hope this will change in Q1 2023 when RDNA3 is available for the full quarter report.

1669489848678.png
 
Well... I'm no expert, but Nvidia has launched a card recently and AMD hasn't, so there isn't anything new of AMD to buy. I would expect this to affect the numbers.
 
The JPR report talks about shipment (probably from AIB to retailers and AIB to OEM PC builders). If you are referring to the 4000 series card, thus far it represents about 160,000 units at most (conservatively) and is a small pie of the ~14M (~1%) discrete gpu shipments made in Q3.

I'm speculating that it could partially be due to the fact that Nvidia and AIB have so much inventory to ship to retailers and PC builders. How much is been sold to end consumer in Q3, I don't really know.
 
They have a big "bad drivers" reputation issue right now. Whether that reputation is deserved or not is of course a matter of debate, but all that really matters is that the bad reputation exists. There have been plenty of great products over the years that didn't sell well because they had a bad reputation for whatever reason. Maybe it's time for a product re-branding? They've been using the "Radeon" branding for over 22 years now, since the ATI days. During that same time AMD went through multiple brands on the CPU side (K6, Athlon, Phenom, Ryzen, etc). Ryzen probably would have been a tougher sell if it had been branded "Phenom III" or whatever.

I also think that there is a big opportunity here for them to re-invent multi-GPU. DX12 mGPU (aka passing the buck to the game developers) has been a massive failure. If they could go back to having multi-GPU be transparent to the game (or at least not fully dependent on the game developers cooperating) then that would open up a lot of new possibilities and increase demand. Nvidia could do the same thing; if they really wanted to sell 3000 series GPUs, just come up with a way for people to pair a couple 3000-series cards to get 4000-series performance, allowing them to sell multiple older and/or mid-range cards to high-end customers. For AMD, a 7900XTX might not be as fast as a 4090, but what if you could run two of them together? Who would hold the performance crown at that point?
 
Could be disconnected but it seem to be possible for the first time to easily buy PS5 online, AMD launched a new CPU and motherboard during that time frame has well and maybe started to rack RDNA 3, they could have leaved the field of OEM builder a bit during that quarter because that a giant drop, lost more than half their market since last year.
Well... I'm no expert, but Nvidia has launched a card recently and AMD hasn't, so there isn't anything new of AMD to buy. I would expect this to affect the numbers.
Depending on when they cut their quarter, the 4090 was launched Q4 (october to december inclusively). And if those shipment happened and counted in septermber even if, 100k units is a lot for a $1600 halo product that would not move the needle much when talking about the 7 millions dgpu solds and they do not compete directly with AMD big sellers, more with the very niche 6950xt
 
