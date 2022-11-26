Q3 2022 Discrete GPU market share. AMD losing market share in Q3 2022

They have a big "bad drivers" reputation issue right now. Whether that reputation is deserved or not is of course a matter of debate, but all that really matters is that the bad reputation exists. There have been plenty of great products over the years that didn't sell well because they had a bad reputation for whatever reason. Maybe it's time for a product re-branding? They've been using the "Radeon" branding for over 22 years now, since the ATI days. During that same time AMD went through multiple brands on the CPU side (K6, Athlon, Phenom, Ryzen, etc). Ryzen probably would have been a tougher sell if it had been branded "Phenom III" or whatever.



I also think that there is a big opportunity here for them to re-invent multi-GPU. DX12 mGPU (aka passing the buck to the game developers) has been a massive failure. If they could go back to having multi-GPU be transparent to the game (or at least not fully dependent on the game developers cooperating) then that would open up a lot of new possibilities and increase demand. Nvidia could do the same thing; if they really wanted to sell 3000 series GPUs, just come up with a way for people to pair a couple 3000-series cards to get 4000-series performance, allowing them to sell multiple older and/or mid-range cards to high-end customers. For AMD, a 7900XTX might not be as fast as a 4090, but what if you could run two of them together? Who would hold the performance crown at that point?