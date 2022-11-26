Q3 2022 Discrete GPU market share. AMD losing market share in Q3 2022

pututu
[H]ard DC'er of the Year 2021
- Dec 27, 2015
- 2,529
From the link here.
If the stats from JPR is accurate, it means that AMD share of the discrete gpus market has been shrinking since Q2 2022 as Intel Arc started to eat into AMD share (beside Nvidia).
Nvidia is still very dominant (88% in Q3 2022) and I hope this will change in Q1 2023 when RDNA3 is available for the full quarter report.
