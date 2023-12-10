Q27G2S/EU vs XRGB27WQ comparison

angrypidgeon
Hello
I narrowed my search to these two monitors and need some advice
Both are 27", 1440p, IPS, G-sync compatible
Differences:
- Is there a big difference? XRGB27WQ boasts to be natively 10 bit Q27G2S/EU is only 8 bit + FRC
- XRGB27WQ is 5ms, Q27G2S/EU is 1ms. 5ms seems big as in able to create ghosting
- XRGB27WQ boasts that one of its DP ports is 1.4 which is needed. Does it really? Q27G2S/EU claims a DP 1.4 as well. Do I need the extra HDMI or DP port each has?
- Are XRGB27WQ specs accurate or false? Seems too good for its price
- Which one is best for gaming?