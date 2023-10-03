|1
|# Python program to find the factorial of a number provided by the user.
# change the value for a different result
num = 7
# To take input from the user
#num = int(input("Enter a number: "))
factorial = 1
# check if the number is negative, positive or zero
if num < 0:
print("Sorry, factorial does not exist for negative numbers")
elif num == 0:
print("The factorial of 0 is 1")
else:
for i in range(1,num + 1):
factorial = factorial*i
print("The factorial of",num,"is",factorial)