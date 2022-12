So this is hardly something to get excited about but cool to discover while having coffee I guess. Precision X controls the tiny RGB accent on the 4090FE lol You can only control the brightness of the text. My pic does nothing to show what it really looks like but it is a nice touch if you want to switch things up a little. If anyone knows of a specific RGB app (my iCue app doesn't detect the GPU I think it's because its an AIO version of it) please let me know!