PX-716A not reading

Hello I have a brand new plextor PX-716A and its not reading the cd or dvd.
1. I have updated the firmware but this did not fix the issue.
2. When i put the cd or dvd in, The logo that shows the cd loading pops up then disapears.
3. The TLA number is 0306
If anyone has any resolution to this i would really appreciate it.
