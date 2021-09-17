PX-716A not reading

ksingh707

Hello I have a brand new plextor PX-716A and its not reading the cd or dvd.
1. I have updated the firmware but this did not fix the issue.
2. When i put the cd or dvd in, The logo that shows the cd loading pops up then disapears.
3. The TLA number is 0306

If anyone has any resolution to this i would really appreciate it.
 
