PWM/ARGB hub AND controller? I'm confused, why do I need both?

Ok let me get to the point:I am building my dream rig in my new case; the HAF 700.It has a argb/pwm controller board AND Hub board. (See attached pics of diagrams please to see the devices preinstalled in the back of the case.)My question is, why do I need both?Are they doing different jobs?The smaller device [controller ?] looks like it has 3 argb slots so I'm pretty sure you plug one into the hub right? But then why is there 3 slots and not just 1? That is confusing me. Is it for adding more hubs? Or just 2 additional argb slots?The larger device (hub?) Has both slots for argb & pwm. I'm assuming this is where you populate every pwm and argb devices/fans here. But do I connect anything else for for both devices to communicate to each other? Or only the argb/pwm from the controller and USB also. Btw I don't know wtf is going on with 2 devices I'm lost lolThis is my first time using either a controller device or a hub device so I want to get a better understanding.If you could please look at the diagrams I attached and help me understand the difference between the 2 devices and how I can have 24 argb fans (with 3 to 1 splitters) all controlled by these 2 built in devices on the back of my new HAF 700 case I'm literally building in right now.Thank you in advance.