PWL "Clicking" annoying sounds in WD drives - Ultrastars too...?!

HelloSo im in a search for a new HDD and almost bought WD Gold 10 TB (WD Gold DC HA750 10TB, WD102KRYZ ).But then i found out reading the internet that there appears to be this "problem" (feature) of rather annoying (loud?) "clicking" sound from the HDD, every 5 seconds or whatever...Its a feature called "Preventative Wear Leveling" (PWL)My question are:1) Does the "WD Ultrastar 10TB HC330" do it too...? ( i know they are SUPPOSED to be somewhat "same" drives, but they probably arent)... do they do it too...?2) Do almost all 8-10TB + WD newer HDDs do it...?3) Is it really that annoying and loud...? I read that you can even feel the "click" if you have a hand on top of your PC case (or just probably anywhere on the PC case - uff... If true, then im not sure if its that "healthy" for other HDDs in close proximity...)... So is it really that annoying and loud...? Can you "feel it"? (wont it impact the life of other HDDs in my pc case?)4) I read it does it only when the HDD is iddle, when its not iddle (and the drive is "doing something-reading/writting"), it doesnt do it...? (correct?)5) Can you turn it off...?6) Drives of other brands (Toshiba for example "Toshiba 16TB, MG08ACA16TE" ) dont have this "feature" (noise)?