Pushing the boundaries of performance and security to unleash the power of 64-bit computing

Arm highlights its next two generations of CPUs, codenamed Matterhorn and Makalu, with up to a 30% performance uplift.
Matterhorn (Cortex-A79?) will be the last to support the 32-bit ARM ISA and the next big cores, like Makalu, will support only the 64-bit ISA.
https://www.arm.com/company/news/20...rity-to-unleash-the-power-of-64-bit-computing
Matterhorn (Cortex-A79?) will be the last to support the 32-bit ARM ISA and the next big cores, like Makalu, will support only the 64-bit ISA.
https://www.arm.com/company/news/20...rity-to-unleash-the-power-of-64-bit-computing