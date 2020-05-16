Pushbullet - get all notifications collated into single file?

I've been trying, but my googlefu has been failing me. I just spent like 6 weeks in hospital and my only device was my not-so-great smartphone. I pushed hundreds and hundreds of links to pushbullet. Now I'm back home and have my desktop up and running (including windows version of pushbullet) and would love to find some way to collate all these notifications into a single file so I can just click through all these links quickly, as opposed to going through each notification in pushbullet.



Something that takes all pushbullet notifications and turns them into a single html or text file would be great, or something that can send it all to a single onenote or evernote page would be good. Anything like that would be great.