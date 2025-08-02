  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
PURETRAK Valor wireless mouse 35.95 (Logitech Superlight clone)

samduhman

Feb 1, 2006
1,050
I needed a new small mousepad and was scanning Amazon. I then remembered PURETRAK and wondered if they were still around. They are,I went to their site and saw they now have a mouse and from the quick online search it appears to be a Logitech Superlight clone and according to the reviews and their website its retail price was $100+ but it's currently on sale for $35.95. I snagged one and a mouse pad. It also looks like I received an additional 20% discount for a combo purchase which helps with the shipping.

1754142758778.png
 

