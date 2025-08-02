PURETRAK Valor wireless mouse 35.95 (Logitech Superlight clone)

I needed a new small mousepad and was scanning Amazon. I then remembered PURETRAK and wondered if they were still around. They are,I went to their site and saw they now have a mouse and from the quick online search it appears to be a Logitech Superlight clone and according to the reviews and their website its retail price was $100+ but it's currently on sale for $35.95. I snagged one and a mouse pad. It also looks like I received an additional 20% discount for a combo purchase which helps with the shipping.