Purdue researchers uncover blind spots at the intersection of AI and neuroscience

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,132
"A recent paper [1] claims to classify brain processing evoked in subjects watching ImageNet stimuli as measured with EEG and to employ a representation derived from this processing to construct a novel object classifier. That paper, together with a series of subsequent papers [2] , [3] , [4] , [5] , [6] , [7] , [8] , claims to achieve successful results on a wide variety of computer-vision tasks, including object classification, transfer learning, and generation of images depicting human perception and thought using brain-derived representations measured through EEG. Our novel experiments and analyses demonstrate that their results crucially depend on the block design that they employ, where all stimuli of a given class are presented together, and fail with a rapid-event design, where stimuli of different classes are randomly intermixed. The block design leads to classification of arbitrary brain states based on block-level temporal correlations that are known to exist in all EEG data, rather than stimulus-related activity. Because every trial in their test sets comes from the same block as many trials in the corresponding training sets, their block design thus leads to classifying arbitrary temporal artifacts of the data instead of stimulus-related activity. This invalidates all subsequent analyses performed on this data in multiple published papers and calls into question all of the reported results. We further show that a novel object classifier constructed with a random codebook performs as well as or better than a novel object classifier constructed with the representation extracted from EEG data, suggesting that the performance of their classifier constructed with a representation extracted from EEG data does not benefit from the brain-derived representation. Together, our results illustrate the far-reaching implications of the temporal autocorrelations that exist in all neuroimaging data for classification experiments. Further, our results cal...
It is well known in the neuroimaging community that both fMRI and EEG time series exhibit temporal autocorrelations both in the short and long range regardless of experimental stimuli [9], [10]. Accordingly, to avoid confounding block-level effects with experimental effects, neuroscience studies employ designs that distribute each experimental condition across multiple blocks, or use temporally jittered stimuli to break the correlation structure, and/or use rapid-event designs where stimuli are randomized at a single-trial level [11], [12]. However, despite the explosion of studies using machine learning techniques applied to neuroimaging data [13], [14], to our knowledge, the effects of EEG/fMRI temporal correlations on classification problems have not been examined by the machine-learning community. Here, we illustrate the far-reaching implications of such temporal correlations in EEG data and the importance of adherence to rigorous experiment design considerations by comprehensively analyzing the seemingly impressive claims made by a recent paper [1] and through a series of additional experiments carefully designed to elucidate the issues.
A recent paper [1] claims to (learn to) classify EEG data recorded from human subjects observing images from ImageNet [15] and use the learned classifier to train a pure computer-vision model. In that paper, images from ImageNet are presented as stimuli to human subjects undergoing EEG and a long short-term memory (LSTM [16]), combined with a fully connected layer and a ReLU layer, is trained to predict the class of the stimulus from the recorded EEG signal. The output of the ReLU layer is taken to reflect human neural encoding of the percept. The output of existing object classifiers is then regressed to this purported human neural encoding of the percept in an attempt to have computer-vision systems produce the same encoding of the percept.
That paper makes three specific claims [1, Section 1 p. 6810]:
We propose a deep learning approach to classify EEG data evoked by visual object stimuli outperforming state-of-the-art methods both in the number of tackled object classes and in classification accuracy.
We propose the first computer vision approach driven by brain signals, i.e., the first automated classification approach employing visual descriptors extracted directly from human neural processes involved in visual scene analysis.
We will publicly release the largest EEG dataset for visual object analysis, with related source code and trained models.
In particular, regarding claim 1, that paper further claims:
Their method can classify a far larger number (40) of distinct object classes than prior work (at most 12 [17], typically 2) on classifying EEG signals.
Their method achieves far higher accuracy (82.9 percent) than prior work [17] (29 percent) on classifying EEG signals.
That paper further couches its purported results in superlatives:
In this paper, we want to take a great leap forward with respect to classic BCI approaches, i.e., we aim at exploring a new and direct form of human involvement (a new vision of the “human-based computation” strategy) for automated visual classification. The underlying idea is to learn a brain signal discriminative manifold of visual categories by classifying EEG signals—reading the mind–and then to project images into such manifold to allow machines to perform automatic visual categorization—transfer human visual capabilities to machines. The impact of decoding object category-related EEG signals for inclusion into computer vision methods is tremendous. First, identifying EEG-based discriminative features for visual categorization might provide meaningful insight about the human visual perception systems. As a consequence, it will greatly advance performance of BCI-based applications as well as enable a new form of brain-based image labeling. Second, effectively projecting images into a new biologically based manifold will change radically the way object classifiers are developed (mainly in terms of feature extraction). [1, Section 1 pp. 6809–6810]."
---
"""This is one of the challenges of working in cross-disciplinary research areas," said Hari Bharadwaj, an assistant professor with a joint appointment in Purdue's College of Engineering and College of Health and Human Sciences. "Important scientific questions often demand cross-disciplinary work. The catch is that, sometimes, researchers trained in one field are not aware of the common pitfalls that can occur when applying their ideas to another. In this case, the prior work seems to have suffered from a disconnect between AI/machine-learning scientists, and pitfalls that are well-known to neuroscientists."
The Purdue team reviewed publications that used the dataset for tasks such as object classification, transfer learning and generation of images depicting human perception and thought using brain-derived representations measured through electroencephalograms (EEGs)
"The question of whether someone can read another person's mind through electric brain activity is very valid," said Ronnie Wilbur, a professor with a joint appointment in Purdue's College of Health and Human Sciences and College of Liberal Arts. "Our research shows that a better approach is needed.""
https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-12/pu-pru121420.php
It is well known in the neuroimaging community that both fMRI and EEG time series exhibit temporal autocorrelations both in the short and long range regardless of experimental stimuli [9], [10]. Accordingly, to avoid confounding block-level effects with experimental effects, neuroscience studies employ designs that distribute each experimental condition across multiple blocks, or use temporally jittered stimuli to break the correlation structure, and/or use rapid-event designs where stimuli are randomized at a single-trial level [11], [12]. However, despite the explosion of studies using machine learning techniques applied to neuroimaging data [13], [14], to our knowledge, the effects of EEG/fMRI temporal correlations on classification problems have not been examined by the machine-learning community. Here, we illustrate the far-reaching implications of such temporal correlations in EEG data and the importance of adherence to rigorous experiment design considerations by comprehensively analyzing the seemingly impressive claims made by a recent paper [1] and through a series of additional experiments carefully designed to elucidate the issues.
A recent paper [1] claims to (learn to) classify EEG data recorded from human subjects observing images from ImageNet [15] and use the learned classifier to train a pure computer-vision model. In that paper, images from ImageNet are presented as stimuli to human subjects undergoing EEG and a long short-term memory (LSTM [16]), combined with a fully connected layer and a ReLU layer, is trained to predict the class of the stimulus from the recorded EEG signal. The output of the ReLU layer is taken to reflect human neural encoding of the percept. The output of existing object classifiers is then regressed to this purported human neural encoding of the percept in an attempt to have computer-vision systems produce the same encoding of the percept.
That paper makes three specific claims [1, Section 1 p. 6810]:
We propose a deep learning approach to classify EEG data evoked by visual object stimuli outperforming state-of-the-art methods both in the number of tackled object classes and in classification accuracy.
We propose the first computer vision approach driven by brain signals, i.e., the first automated classification approach employing visual descriptors extracted directly from human neural processes involved in visual scene analysis.
We will publicly release the largest EEG dataset for visual object analysis, with related source code and trained models.
In particular, regarding claim 1, that paper further claims:
Their method can classify a far larger number (40) of distinct object classes than prior work (at most 12 [17], typically 2) on classifying EEG signals.
Their method achieves far higher accuracy (82.9 percent) than prior work [17] (29 percent) on classifying EEG signals.
That paper further couches its purported results in superlatives:
In this paper, we want to take a great leap forward with respect to classic BCI approaches, i.e., we aim at exploring a new and direct form of human involvement (a new vision of the “human-based computation” strategy) for automated visual classification. The underlying idea is to learn a brain signal discriminative manifold of visual categories by classifying EEG signals—reading the mind–and then to project images into such manifold to allow machines to perform automatic visual categorization—transfer human visual capabilities to machines. The impact of decoding object category-related EEG signals for inclusion into computer vision methods is tremendous. First, identifying EEG-based discriminative features for visual categorization might provide meaningful insight about the human visual perception systems. As a consequence, it will greatly advance performance of BCI-based applications as well as enable a new form of brain-based image labeling. Second, effectively projecting images into a new biologically based manifold will change radically the way object classifiers are developed (mainly in terms of feature extraction). [1, Section 1 pp. 6809–6810]."
---
"""This is one of the challenges of working in cross-disciplinary research areas," said Hari Bharadwaj, an assistant professor with a joint appointment in Purdue's College of Engineering and College of Health and Human Sciences. "Important scientific questions often demand cross-disciplinary work. The catch is that, sometimes, researchers trained in one field are not aware of the common pitfalls that can occur when applying their ideas to another. In this case, the prior work seems to have suffered from a disconnect between AI/machine-learning scientists, and pitfalls that are well-known to neuroscientists."
The Purdue team reviewed publications that used the dataset for tasks such as object classification, transfer learning and generation of images depicting human perception and thought using brain-derived representations measured through electroencephalograms (EEGs)
"The question of whether someone can read another person's mind through electric brain activity is very valid," said Ronnie Wilbur, a professor with a joint appointment in Purdue's College of Health and Human Sciences and College of Liberal Arts. "Our research shows that a better approach is needed.""
https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-12/pu-pru121420.php