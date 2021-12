topslop1 said: so I purchased a game code through newegg.. I get some email saying that they've processed my order and it's going to take 1-2 days to ship my order? Are they trying to straight up paper mail me an online game code? Not sure what to expect here.. Click to expand...

I also just bought something from Newegg....specifically some DLCs for Total War Shogun 2...lets see what happens...hopefully they'll email me the codes so I can activate them on steam instead of mailing me the codes on paper to a nonexistent address....Did you end up with a paper mail sent to your delivery address or did you get emailed the code?