Purchased annual off-topic subscription but not seeing additional forums

M

mkst

n00b
Joined
Jul 31, 2004
Messages
9
Just a long time lurker that recently (11/2) upgraded but haven't seen these additional forums appear. Judging by a few post I've seen in this forum, FrgMstr needs to manually do this? Thanks in advance!
 
