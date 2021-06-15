Pump on EVGA 3090 hybrid cooler making noise.... looking for options

So I think the pump on this cooler is on the way out... it's been making an annoying buzzing sound, and looking through their forums, it seems somewhat common. Unfortunately I purchased it second hand so it's not covered by the transferrable warranty, and I'm looking for options.



I was considering buying a block and doing some custom watercooling, but I've never messed with it before and I don't really want to spend a fortune. The other problem is I have this crammed into a fractal Define C with a beQuiet darkrock 2, so space is very very tight as is.



Are GPU AIO's a thing? I was doing some searching but it looks like it's all made for vendor specific cards opposed to a generic off the shelf solution. If this is a 'common' problem with EVGA's cooler, I'd rather avoid buying another. I'm also open to air cooling but I don't think I've seen a generic air cooler in a long time.