PUMA Debuts ‘Active Gaming Footwear’ Sock for eSports Players

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by Eshelmen, Dec 19, 2019 at 7:25 PM.

  1. Dec 19, 2019 at 7:25 PM #1
    Eshelmen

    Eshelmen [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,412
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2004
    "High-profiled eSports footwear offerings have just reached a new benchmark as PUMA enters the market with its “Active Gaming Footwear” sock. According to PUMA, the sock is designed for indoor and in-arena activity, promising to deliver “seamless comfort, support and grip so gamers can adapt to different active gaming modes and game their best.”


    Although it’s unknown how the socks will improving gaming abilities, it would appear to have some functionality when playing AR and VR titles. Plus, it’s almost certainly more comfortable to wear socks alone than sneakers, and many gamers prefer to not wear sneakers inside. It sports an engineered knitted upper for “comfort and breathability,” as well as split bottoms for flexibility and TPU skin for additional support. PUMA’s eSports sock follows in the footsteps of other footwear poised to improve eSports performance, like K-Swiss’ convertible “MIBR ONE-TAP” shoe.

    PUMA’s Active Gaming Footwear sock is available now online in the UK and Australia for £80 EUR (approximately $105 USD.)"


    Comes with 3 different modes.

    Lol
    575555-puma%20gaming%20sock.jpg
     
    Eshelmen, Dec 19, 2019 at 7:25 PM
    Eshelmen, Dec 19, 2019 at 7:25 PM
    #1
  2. Dec 19, 2019 at 7:31 PM #2
    Skull_Angel

    Skull_Angel [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,502
    Joined:
    May 31, 2010
    So... They're water shoes that aren't meant for water? Sounds like they're trying to reinvent slippers, but they've just made water shoes :shifty:
     
    Skull_Angel, Dec 19, 2019 at 7:31 PM
    Skull_Angel, Dec 19, 2019 at 7:31 PM
    #2
  3. Dec 19, 2019 at 8:08 PM #3
    4saken

    4saken [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    10,903
    Joined:
    Sep 14, 2004
    Honestly, as an avid sim-racer, ridiculous price point aside, i'd actually think about these for keeping feet warm and having a nice feel on pedals, w/o wearing normal socks or racing shoes.
     
    4saken, Dec 19, 2019 at 8:08 PM
    4saken, Dec 19, 2019 at 8:08 PM
    #3
  4. Dec 19, 2019 at 8:12 PM #4
    KazeoHin

    KazeoHin [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    7,939
    Joined:
    Sep 7, 2011
    tenor.gif
     
    KazeoHin, Dec 19, 2019 at 8:12 PM
    KazeoHin, Dec 19, 2019 at 8:12 PM
    #4