PUMA Debuts ‘Active Gaming Footwear’ Sock for eSports Players

"High-profiled eSports footwear offerings have just reached a new benchmark as PUMA enters the market with its "Active Gaming Footwear" sock. According to PUMA, the sock is designed for indoor and in-arena activity, promising to deliver "seamless comfort, support and grip so gamers can adapt to different active gaming modes and game their best." Although it's unknown how the socks will improving gaming abilities, it would appear to have some functionality when playing AR and VR titles. Plus, it's almost certainly more comfortable to wear socks alone than sneakers, and many gamers prefer to not wear sneakers inside. It sports an engineered knitted upper for "comfort and breathability," as well as split bottoms for flexibility and TPU skin for additional support. PUMA's eSports sock follows in the footsteps of other footwear poised to improve eSports performance, like K-Swiss' convertible "MIBR ONE-TAP" shoe. PUMA's Active Gaming Footwear sock is available now online in the UK and Australia for £80 EUR (approximately $105 USD.)"