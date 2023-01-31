Puget Systems Confirm Issues Also on Samsung 980 PRO

stinger608
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Sep 13, 2009
- Messages
- 5,889
TPU recently posted an article about the endurance problem with the Samsung 990 Pro flagship SSD.
Well, Puget Systems has released a notice to update the firmware on Samsung's previous flagship SSD, the 980 Pro. For the most part, this is only affected on the 2TB drives, but there have been cases of the smaller drives being affected also.
This notice was just released today, January 31st 2023 by Chris Newhart of Puget Systems:
"If you have a Samsung 980 Pro 2TB drive, we HIGHLY recommend performing the firmware update described in this article. Samsung has stated that performing the update should prevent these failures, but it will not reverse the problem on an already failed drive."
Chris also goes on to show that Samsung has, in fact, confirmed this issue:
"Samsung has confirmed they are aware of the issue affecting firmware version 3B2QGXA7 and recommends users update the firmware on all 980 Pro drives to the latest version (5B2QGXA7) to prevent the issue from occurring. The firmware update will be non-invasive and data will be preserved. Nonetheless, we always recommend backing up your data before performing any action that could potentially impact sensitive data."
Chris Newhart also goes on to explain how to get the firmware and what to do if your drive has failed and is stuck in read-only mode:
"If you have a 980 Pro that is already stuck in read-only mode, it should be possible to copy the data onto another drive or to clone the drive using a 3rd party software such as Acronis, before replacing the drive.
Unfortunately, Samsung’s Data Migration has not been successful in our testing, as it only allows for data migration from a functional primary OS drive."
I personally, would suggest anyone running the Samsung 980 Pro drives, regardless of capacity, to at least check your firmware to ensure it is not the firmware affected by this issue.
So, it would appear that Samsung has finally acknowledged that their drives have an issue since the big controversy of the flagship 990 Pro issues.
Well, Puget Systems has released a notice to update the firmware on Samsung's previous flagship SSD, the 980 Pro. For the most part, this is only affected on the 2TB drives, but there have been cases of the smaller drives being affected also.
This notice was just released today, January 31st 2023 by Chris Newhart of Puget Systems:
"If you have a Samsung 980 Pro 2TB drive, we HIGHLY recommend performing the firmware update described in this article. Samsung has stated that performing the update should prevent these failures, but it will not reverse the problem on an already failed drive."
Chris also goes on to show that Samsung has, in fact, confirmed this issue:
"Samsung has confirmed they are aware of the issue affecting firmware version 3B2QGXA7 and recommends users update the firmware on all 980 Pro drives to the latest version (5B2QGXA7) to prevent the issue from occurring. The firmware update will be non-invasive and data will be preserved. Nonetheless, we always recommend backing up your data before performing any action that could potentially impact sensitive data."
Chris Newhart also goes on to explain how to get the firmware and what to do if your drive has failed and is stuck in read-only mode:
"If you have a 980 Pro that is already stuck in read-only mode, it should be possible to copy the data onto another drive or to clone the drive using a 3rd party software such as Acronis, before replacing the drive.
Unfortunately, Samsung’s Data Migration has not been successful in our testing, as it only allows for data migration from a functional primary OS drive."
I personally, would suggest anyone running the Samsung 980 Pro drives, regardless of capacity, to at least check your firmware to ensure it is not the firmware affected by this issue.
So, it would appear that Samsung has finally acknowledged that their drives have an issue since the big controversy of the flagship 990 Pro issues.