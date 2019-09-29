PSVR Move Bundle with Astro Bot, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Dishonored & Dishonored DOTO Xbox One Games

Bought this back when it was released and only used it about a dozen times. It was a Creed bundle, but I've sold the Creed game. It will come with Astro Bot Rescue Mission(new physical copy) and the Playstation VR demo disc v2 along with everything shown on the box (Creed and SuperHot not included):PSVR bundle - $215 shipped or best offer or trade for a POE Unifi switch.Xbox One games, all new:Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Xbox One - $16 shippedDishonored Definitive Edition - Digital code - $10 code PMdDishonored Death of the Outsider, new Xbox One - $13 shipped