PSVR Move Bundle & Astro Bot, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Dishonored & Dishonored DOTO Xbox One Games

Bought this back when it was released and only used it about a dozen times. It was a Creed bundle, but I've sold the Creed game. It will come with Astro Bot Rescue Mission(new physical copy) and the Playstation VR demo disc v2 along with everything shown on the box (besides Creed and SuperHot):

DXcYVeN.jpg


PSVR bundle - $225 shipped or best offer or trade for a POE Unifi switch.



Xbox One games, all new:

Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Xbox One - $16 shipped
Dishonored Definitive Edition - Digital code - $10 code PMd
Dishonored Death of the Outsider, new Xbox One - $13 shipped

5zkTTyJ.jpg

VwYLLJS.jpg

Ya7CJOH.jpg



Bump, also looking for a 3rd-gen Nest, an AppleTV 4K or a POE Unifi switch.
 
